The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has revoked the Air Operator Certificates of Eastwind Aviation Logistics Services Limited and Omni-Blu Aviation, effective immediately.

In a statement shared on X, the NCAA revealed that both operators violated Part 1.2.1.5 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs), which strictly prohibits the falsification, reproduction, or alteration of applications, licenses, certificates, logbooks, reports, or records.

Citing regulatory provisions, the Authority emphasised that Part 1.2.1.5(b) of Nig. CARs prescribes certificate revocation as the penalty for such violations, reinforcing its commitment to transparency, safety, and regulatory compliance in Nigeria’s aviation industry.