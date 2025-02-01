The Kano State Police Command has arrested three suspects, including the wife of a wanted Chadian terrorist, Ahmad Abba, over an alleged plot to attack the state with an improvised explosive device (IED)

The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Salman Garba, spoke while parading the suspects at the Bompai Police Headquarters.

According to the Commissioner, intelligence reports indicated the presence of suspected terrorists in Kano, prompting a security alert on January 24.

Security operatives acting on the intelligence, apprehended three of the suspect’s associates—his wife, another Chadian national named Jibrin Mohammed, and a Nigerian accomplice.