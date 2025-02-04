The Tertiary Education Trust Fund has assured Nigerians of its commitment to enhance Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) in educational sector.

By ensuring infrastructures , academic programs are improved across the country.

This was disclosed at a meeting between the Nigeria Academy of Engineering in Abuja.

The meeting is seen as a way forward towards bridging the gap on the roles of stakeholders to enable the use of technical skills in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Leaders from the Engineering sector aims to encourage the implementation of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) to support students in their quest to meet global best practices .

TETFUND’s Executive Secretary on his part shed light on what TETFUND has done so far to improve technical education.

TETFUND encourage partnerships among stakeholders in the education sector to foster relationship that benefit students.