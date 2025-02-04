Grammy winner Tems has expressed gratitude to songwriter Seyi Sodimu for his role in revitalising the classic hit “Love Me JeJe”.

This appreciation comes after Tems won the Best African Music Performance award at the 67th Grammy Awards.

In a heartfelt post on X, Tems thanked Seyi for clearing the original song, allowing it to reach a new audience.

She described “Love Me JeJe” as a “timeless classic” and praised Seyi’s love and support.

The post reads: “I just want to thank the wonderful #seyimusic for his role in the support and clearing of his OG song Love me jeje. It’s brought the original song back to life for me and I’m glad that it’s getting it’s flowers today. A timeless classic.

“I appreciate you so much. Thank you for your love and support.”

Tems’ win at the Grammys was a historic moment, beating out notable artists such as Yemi Alade, Asake, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Lojay.