A 14-year-old boy has been detained by police after another boy aged 15 was stabbed at a school in Sheffield.

Police were called to All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road at 12.17pm after reports of a stabbing.

The 15-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries and his family has been notified.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services are on the scene and the school grounds are currently closed.

“We are urging people to avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work,” the force said in a statement.

“We would like to reassure parents of pupils that we do not deem there to be a further risk at the school and further updates will be shared when possible.”