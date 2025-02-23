The remains of Pa Ademola Moradeyo, father of the Ondo State correspondent of TVC News, has been laid to rest amid glowing tributes.

The burial programme, which took place at the deceased’s residence at E4907B, Omowumi Olorunsogo area of Ibadan, was attended by family members and well-wishers.

In his sermon, Pastor Oluwasegun Akinsola of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries described death as a necessary end for every human.

He eulogised the late Moradeyo as a man who served God diligently while alive and urged his children to emulate his good deeds.

He said, “Baba Ademola Moradeyo served God throughout his lifetime. He used his resources to serve both God and humanity. He was humble and hardworking.

“I urge you, his children, to emulate your father. Remain united after his passing and ensure you continue as one.”

He also admonished those present to be conscious of eternity by dedicating their time and resources to God.

“Use your time to serve God. Serve God with your substance. Serving God diligently has a reward, and that reward is eternity,” Pastor Akinsola added.

Speaking on behalf of the family, TVC’s Ayodeji Moradeyo described his father as a rare gem who ensured all his children received a sound education.

“My father was a disciplinarian, yet highly accommodating. He taught us how to pray without ceasing and instilled in us good moral values,” he said.

Pa David Ademola Moradeyo was born on 16 August 1940 to Pa Chief Jacob Popoola Moradeyo, Baale of Jooda, and Mama Deborah Alari Moradeyo in Jooda Village, Oyo State.

He attended Saint Paul Primary School, Elegbeda, in Oyo State, then proceeded to Modern School, Erunmu, before attending Igbogila High School, Egbado, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He later enrolled in professional accounting courses and became a certified accountant.

He began his career at Anglican Primary School, Kutayi, before working as an accountant at the Nigerian Tribune office in Adeoyo, Ibadan.

He also worked with Pascal and Hudwig in Bodija as their accountant before joining Soleh Boneh Group of Companies in 1973.

He rose through the ranks to become a senior accountant and later chief accountant, retiring on 3rd July 1995 after serving the company meritoriously for 22 years.

Daddy Moradeyo married the late Mummy Alice Olaitan Moradeyo in 1969, and together, they had five children.

He was a devoted lover of God and people, a respected community leader, and served as Chairman of the Omowumi Labosinde CDA for two terms.

He was an active member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

He was called to glory on the afternoon of 15 January at the ripe age of 84.