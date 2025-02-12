The Tajudeen Baruwa-led faction of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, wants President Bola Tinubu to intervene in resolving the leadership in the union.

The NURTW has been in crisis for over two years following the leadership crisis that started in 2023 after, Tajudeen Baruwa, was elected for a second term as NURTW President.

But the Tajudeen Agbede faction described the purported election as illegal.

Since then, both parties continue to fight over control of the union.

From the camp of Tajudeen Agbede, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo lay claims to be the union President.

Tajudeen Baruwa now insists he must be sworn in after his victory at the courts.

In March 2024, the National Industrial Court, now Court of Appeal, dissolved the Caretaker Committee that brought MC Oluomo to power.

The court also declared Tajudeen Baruwa as the duly elected president of the union.

It’s almost one year after the court verdict and the Baruwa group wants President Bola Tinubu to intervene.

The faction, through its counsel, believes the rule of law should be upheld at all times.