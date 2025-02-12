Syria will have a new administration next month, Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani announced on Wednesday, after Bashar Al Assad was deposed and interim authorities took power.

“The government that will be launched on March 1 will represent the Syrian people as much as possible and take its diversity into account,” Shaibani stated on the side lines of the World Governments Summit in the UAE.

The rebels who seized control established an interim administration led by Mohammad Al Bashir to oversee the multi-ethnic, multi-confessional country until March 1.

Ahmed Al Sharaa, the leader of the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham organization (HTS), was proclaimed interim president last month after leading the rebel operation that deposed Assad.

He was tasked with constructing a transitional legislative when the Assad-era parliament was disbanded, as well as the Baath party, which dominated Syria for decades.

HTS and other factions have been dissolved, and their fighters will be absorbed into a future national force.

The new authorities have promised to organize a national dialogue meeting for all Syrians, but have yet to select a date.