The leadership and members of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju, SWAGA has announced the sudden death of its National Treasurer and the immediate Chairman of Ifako-Ijaye Local Government, Lagos State; Hon. Apostle Oloruntoba Oke.

He died on Sunday 9th February in Lagos after battling a brief illness.

Hon Toba Oke as he was fondly called was a founding member of the foremost political support group that advocated and mobilized support for the election of President Tinubu starting from 2020 and he remained its National Treasurer until his demise this Sunday afternoon.

According to Senator Dayo Adeyeye, “in ‘Toba Oke, we have lost a valuable figure, a dedicated, loyal, tireless optimist and believer in the hope for a better Nigeria under the presidency of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

It is our fervent prayer that the Lord will rest his soul, comfort the wife and the children, and comfort the SWAGA family, the political friends and associates of Late Toba Oke”.

He is survived by wife and children.