The Sudanese army have captured three more towns from its rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in central Sudan.

Local media said that army forces seized control of the towns of al-Maseed, al-Nuba, and al-Tayyi in Al-Jazirah State.

With the new gains, the army is now closing in on Giad city, a stronghold for RSF forces in central Sudan, and on Abu Quta town, some 50 kilometres from the capital Khartoum.

The Sudanese army on Tuesday announced regaining control of al-Kamlin, the largest city in northern Al-Jazirah State.

RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, later accepted the fall of Wad Madani, but termed it as “a temporary setback, not a defeat in the broader conflict.”

Currently, RSF forces are stationed in northern territories bordering Al-Jazirah and northwestern parts near White Nile State, while the army controls the majority of Al-Jazirah State.

The army and RSF have been battling since mid-April 2023, killing over 20,000 people and displacing 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. However, research from US colleges estimates that the death toll is about 130,000.