Former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, has emphasised the need to strengthen the traditional institution for nation building.

This was at the lecture to commemorate the 25th coronation anniversary and 80th birthday of the Oloja of Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Ishola Animashaun.

“Leadership, tradition and community development in contemporary society” is the theme of this lecture to mark the 25th Coronation anniversary and 80th birthday celebration of the Oloja of Epe.

Traditional rulers, politicians, students and other guests from Epe and neighboring communities have gathered to learn from the wealth of knowledge of the former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola and the former VC of Lagos State University, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

Chairman of the planning committee spoke on the essence of the theme.

The Guest Lecturer highlights the significance of traditional leadership and the various ways to strengthen it.

Former Governor Babatunde Fashola says that for society to be properly developed, the traditional institution, which has evolved over the years, needs to be preserved.

The former Governor and Minister wish the paramount ruler of Epe long life and continued progress in the land.

For the revered monarch, he wants the people of Epe Land to love one another.

The week-long Coronation anniversary and birthday celebration of Oloja of Epe has formed a major convergence for sons and daughters of the Land to count their blessings.