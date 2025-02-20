New figures from the Jigawa State Bureau of Statistics reveal concerning rates of early marriage and low levels of formal education, particularly among women.

The Statistician General of Jigawa State, Dr Jamilu Garba, presented the findings during a report on general household surveys, healthcare facility censuses, and the consumer price index.

According to the data, 35.4% of women aged 15 to 49 in the state were married before the age of 15.

The figure rises significantly for women aged 20 to 49, with 57.1% married before they turned 18.

Education remains another critical challenge.

The survey shows that 58.5% of women aged 15 to 49 in Jigawa lack formal education, compared to 35.8% of men.

In contrast, there was some positive news regarding food prices.

Market surveys conducted in weekly markets across the state showed a 35% reduction in the prices of key food items, including rice, millet, guinea corn, maize, beans, and soybeans, between January and February.

While the drop in food prices offers some relief for households, the data on early marriage and education highlights deep-seated social and economic issues.

Experts say these findings call for urgent policy interventions to support women and girls in Jigawa State.