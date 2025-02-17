Stakeholders in the Tourism Sector have called for more to be done to dvelop the sector on the ocassion of the Global Tourism Resilience Day, a significant occasion designated by the United Nations General Assembly.

The day serves as a powerful reminder of how a resilient tourism sector can help nations navigate global challenges and drive economic growth.

Tourism isn’t just about sightseeing—it’s a vital part of any growing economy.

From culture and food to arts and hospitality, these interconnected elements contribute to a nation’s GDP and overall development.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Nigeria recorded 1.3 billion international tourist arrivals in 2023. This influx brought in substantial foreign exchange and strengthened the country’s economic footprint.

As we celebrate Global Tourism Resilience Day 2025, I spoke with three key players in the tourism industry to explore the sector’s future and resilience.

To gain more insight, I also visited a former Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, popularly known as “Mama Tourism.” She shared her thoughts on why investing in tourism is critical for Nigeria’s future.

Tourism isn’t just about travel—it’s a major economic driver, generating income, foreign currency, tax revenue, and jobs.

A great example is the 2024 ‘Detty December’ celebrations. Lagos alone earned over $71 million in revenue from tourists who visited for the festivities.

At one of Lagos’ popular parks, managed by LASPARK, I met a tourism promoter who believes that beyond entertainment, tourism is a powerful tool for human and economic development.

But the big question remains—what more can Nigeria do to ensure tourism continues to thrive?