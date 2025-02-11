Speakers at a Stakeholders engagement on Drug abuse says Nigeria now has a Drug Crisis on its hands.

The stakeholders engagement holding in Lagos described the rate of drug abuse in the country and what is needed to help address the issue.

The programme with the theme communities in crisis, tackling drug abuse together had traditional institution, national drug law enforcement agency, students, health professionals preferring solutions.

They all agree that the time to act is now, and this they insist must be done collectively as none is free from dire consequences associated with drug abuse.