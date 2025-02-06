Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, says the establishment of the South East Development Commission is a response to the urgent need for targeted infrastructural development, economic revitalisation, and social progress in the region.

Insecurity, erosion, youth restiveness, unemployment, economic downturn and infrastructural decay are some of the problems facing the South East geographical zone.

With the creation of a regional body, there are hopes that these challenges and more will soon tackled in the region.

This led to the formal inauguration of a parliamentary committee that will oversee the newly created agency.

The Committee restates its commitment to proper oversight.

Its first major assignment is a call on President Bola Tinubu to facilitate the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as a step towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

The Speaker describes the establishment of the commission as a critical step towards addressing the region’s pressing challenges.

He encouraged the committee to hit the ground running and work to make impact in the lives of the people.

The importance of national unity and reconciliation in ensuring sustainable progress is necessary as the committee members set out to work.

The task before the committee is to prioritise infrastructure development, support industries, invest in human capital, and promote peace and security in the region.

The House agrees that addressing the grave security concern in the zone is paramount for the committee to fulfil its mandate of fostering development.