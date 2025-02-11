The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of 10 tomato traders from Zaria, who fell victim to a bandit attack in Katsina State.

The traders, from Danmagaji Market in Zaria, had traveled to Katsina and Zamfara states to purchase tomatoes but were ambushed by armed bandits at Takoki village in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State on their return journey.

Reports indicate that in a desperate attempt to evade the attack, the driver of the truck carrying the traders reversed at high speed, causing the vehicle to plunge off a bridge.

As a result, 10 traders lost their lives, while seven others sustained injuries.

Additionally, five traders are feared to have been kidnapped, and goods worth N60 million were also reportedly destroyed.

The Speaker also condemned the attack in the strongest terms through a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, and called on security agencies to intensify efforts in rescuing the abducted traders and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls.