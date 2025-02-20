South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in a Seoul court on Thursday for the first hearing in his criminal trial on insurgency allegations.

The court heard Yoon’s lawyers’ request to cancel his detention, arguing that the insurrection investigation had been handled illegally and that there was no chance of Yoon attempting to destroy evidence.

Prosecutors last month indicted Yoon after accusing him of leading an insurrection with his short-lived imposition of martial law on December 3.

The allegations are unprecedented for a sitting South Korean president, and if convicted, Yoon may face years in prison for declaring martial law, which startled the country by prohibiting political and parliamentary activities and controlling the media.

His move sparked political upheaval in Asia’s fourth-largest economy and a key US ally, with the prime minister ousted and suspended from office, as well as a number of top military officers charged for their roles in the attempted uprising.

Prosecutors on Thursday called for quick proceedings considering the case’s “gravity”, but Yoon’s lawyers said they needed more time to review records.

Yoon had “no intention to paralyse the country”, one of his lawyers told the court, adding that his martial law declaration was to inform the public of the “legislative dictatorship of the huge opposition party”.

A judge said the court would hold the next hearing on the criminal case on March 24.

Yoon is also facing a parallel impeachment trial conducted by the Constitutional Court which has entered its final phase.

The top court will hear testimony from witnesses, including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, later on Thursday. Yoon will also attend the impeachment trial, according to media reports.

On December 14, the Constitutional Court will evaluate Yoon’s impeachment by parliament and decide whether to permanently remove him from office or reinstate him.

Yoon and his counsel have contended that he never intended to fully establish martial law, but rather used the measures as a warning to break a political gridlock.

If Yoon is removed, a new presidential election must take place within 60 days.