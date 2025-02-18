A devastating accident has occurred along Felele Road in Lokoja, Kogi State, claiming the lives of six students from the Federal University Lokoja, along with the driver of the shuttle bus.

According to eyewitnesses, the tragic incident involved a trailer with faulty brakes that lost control and crashed into a shuttle bus waiting to convey students of the university.

Officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission were on the scene to rescue some victims trapped under the articulated vehicle.

The trailer, reportedly carrying building construction rafters and other materials, rammed into the shuttle bus near Felele Bus Stop, a busy transportation hub.

Though eyewitnesses fear the death toll may rise, FRSC officials told TVC News that the injured have been taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital and Kogi State Specialist Hospital in Lokoja for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the hospital morgues for identification.

At the time of the incident, vehicular movement was severely affected, leaving commuters and residents in shock.