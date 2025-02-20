Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been arraigned today before a Magistrate Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for alleged assault on government officials.

The singer walked into the Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), Lagos Command yesterday, after he was declared wanted by the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police.

He was later transferred to the Ogun Command’s headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The Zazoo crooner was arraigned on a five count charge before an Isabo Magistrate Court in Abeokuta.

The allegations include conspiracy, assault and restriction, being armed with cutlasses and weapons, and engaging in conduct that is likely to cause harm.

He pled not guilty to the accusations, and his lawyer, Oluwatoyin Ayodele, has asked the court to give him bail.

He informed the court that the suspect “is now remorseful and has learnt his lessons.”

The court granted him N2m bail with one surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned till March the 5th for trial.