Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to economic reforms that prioritise inclusive growth and bridge financial gaps across the country.



Accordingly, he inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI) as part of the federal government’s commitment to achieving a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

The event also witnessed the signing of an investment agreement by private sector stakeholders to provide the foundational infrastructure needed for the full operationalisation of the Aso Accord initiative.

The accord signed on Thursday, 25th April 2024 at the State House Banquet Hall is a core pillar of the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda to transform the nation’s economy.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony and sign-off of the investment commitments at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Vice President called on all stakeholders to support the government’s effort at bridging financial gaps for millions of unbanked citizens.

According to him, Nigeria’s economic aspirations require more than optimism but “deliberate ideas and strategies, inspired by our desire to win.

The Vice President noted the progress made since the launch of the Financial Inclusion Strategy in 2012, explaining that inclusion rates have improved from 60.3% to 74% as of 2023 but added that beneath these figures lie untold stories of millions still locked out of the financial system.