The Seyi Tinubu Support Initiative has offset the bills of some inmates at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

Beneficiaries say they will be law-abiding citizens as they reunite with their families.

The five correctional centres are seen to have exceeded their capacities with the influx of inmates daily.

With a capacity of over four thousand at the centres in the State, the current number of inmates bow stands at nine thousand.

The need to decongest the prisons and the welfare of inmates have become necessary for the management.

The inmates can now breathe air of freedom as they got their fines cleared after several months in jail.

The freedom is courtesy the Seyi Tinubu Support Initiative.

The gesture is considered one of the humanitarian moves to give hope to the hopeless in the society.

The freed inmates are grateful to Seyi Tinubu for giving them freedom.