The time is now. Leadership is a sphere of influence whose size and scope is determined in part by the person’s role, responsibilities and relationships, while political leadership however carries a profound responsibility to serve public interest, uphold democratic values, and foster an environment conducive to the well-being of citizens.

I have read several exciting debates in the media on the ambition of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for governorship of Lagos state. One may have thought the son of Mr. President would content himself with living large on the national bills, acquiring luxury toys and even frequent vacations to choice places across the world.

Rather, we have a son who is known to be a workaholic, supporting other youth to grow in leadership and business, always on the move towards expanding boundaries for development having attained huge success in various business endeavors.

For a 39 year old successful business magnate to be called too young or inexperienced to lead a state is more than a surprise to me, even so an affront at the sensibilities of millions of middle aged Nigerians in the same age bracket who are making the nation proud.

I recall in year 2016, when I put myself forward to contest for governorship in Ondo state, I was the youngest in the race which was keenly contested by our departed governor, Late Arakunrin Odunayo Akeredolu, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede SAN among others. However, undeterred, I continued my campaigns till the last process when names of contestants were published. Public discussion then was about gender and age, questioning suitability of a 33 year old female to contest the highest political office in the state. At about that time, the NOT TOO YOUNG TO RULE campaign was waging war against the draconian law that set age limits to political contests for governorship and presidency of the nation. Arguments ensued on my suitability due to age which fell flat as it was impossible to fault my candidacy having emerged as my party flagbearer through a democratic process, at a time when I was well established as a civil society leader with business interests, a tax payer and an employer of labour.

The argument of age against the person of Mr Seyi Tinubu is puerile, lacking substance while that of the father being a past governor and current president has been knocked out by great examples of families in public service such as the renowned Bush family in the United States of America where the direct son became a president not long after the father.

Currently, the ministries and agencies that are seen to be effective on the national stage are the ones headed by the youth.

Ascension to political office remains through democratic process in Nigeria, where the citizens exercise their right of choice and self-determination on who steers their ship for the next term of governance, a selection through which all candidates are thoroughly x-rayed to access their earned experiences, capabilities and credibility and acceptance to the people, such a process is not for the faint hearted but for determined minds with prerequisite mental competency and earned experiences required to serve.

Though family background could play a role, as a fruit doesn’t fall too far from its tree yet, it is not the overall measure as capabilities and experiences are personally gained and self- applied. Through all these parameters, Seyi Tinubu stands tall and capable to hold the reins of power in Lagos state.

Just as the youth remain the forte of the nation, this demographic strength is the reason Nigeria is called Giant of Africa hence, it is apposite for them to also take the lead in the development of their state and nation. With Lagos state on my mind, it’s time for the youth to lead in view of the fact that we are not too young to run.

Chief (Mrs.) Olamide Falana Immediate past Special Adviser on Gender Matters to Ondo State Governor writes from Akure, Ondo State.