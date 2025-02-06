Lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko has formally informed the Senate of his decision to leave the People’s Democratic Party to join the ranks of the All Progressives Congress.

The Lawmaker in his letter to the President of the Senate which was read at Plenary said his decision is hinged on the crisis with the PDP that has caused division in the Party.

But his comments on the Status of the PDP stirred an uproar on the floor of the Senate .

Senators in the Camp of the People’s Democratic Party were not only upset about the decision of Senator Ned Nwoko to dump the party, but they were also miffed by his snide remarks about the PDP.

The President of the senate read out a letter detailing Ned Nwoko’s political decision to pitch his tent with the All Progressives Congress.

He also called for an investigation into the crisis in the PDP, with hopes that the party can redeem itself.

The leader of the PDP caucus in the Senate, stood up in defence of his party, insisting there is no division or crisis within the party.

But his intervention was drowned by jeers from majority of senators from the APC political divide.

This move by Senator Ned Nwoko is seen as political realignment ahead of the 2027 general election.

But on the floor of the red chamber, it is a win for the APC as it strengthens its majority grip with 64 members, and depletes the ranks of the opposition.