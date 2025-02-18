President of the Senate , Godswill Akpabio says he his deeply saddened by the death of the late elder statesman , Pa Edwin Clark.

In a heartfelt condolence message, Senator Akpabio described chief Clark’s death as a monumental loss to Nigeria, the Niger Delta, and all who cherish justice, unity, and national progress.

President of the Senate eulogized chief edwin clark, describing him as a fearless advocate for equity and resource control , and an unrelenting defender of the oppressed.

Senator Akpabio extended his condolence to the family, PANDEF and the people and government of Delta State as well as every Nigerian who knew and loved him