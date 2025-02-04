The Senate has announced the Establishment of new Standing Committees following the creation of new regional development Commission.

The upper legislative Chamber has also reshuffled the leadership of some standing committees in view of the latest developments.

President of the Senate , Godswill Akpabio made the announcement at the resumption of Plenary after a 2week adjournment for Budget Defence.

Among the new Committees Created, Senator Babagida Hussaini will serve as the Chairman of the North West Development Committee and Senator Muntari Dandutse will be his Deputy .

The Committee on South East Development Commission will be chaired by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu while Senator Kenneth Eze has been appointed to serve as his Deputy .

Senator Titus Zam has also been appointed as the Chairman for the Committee on North Central Development Commission while Senator Isah Jibrin will serve as Deputy.

Also in view of minor reshuffles of the Leadership of other standing Committees , Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been appointed as the new chairman of the Committee on Diaspora and Non Governmental Organizations.

Senator Joel Onowakpo will now take over as the Chairman of the Committee on Local Content.

Senator Abdul Ningi will be the new Chairman of the committee on FERMA while Senator Sumaila Kawu is the Chairman Of the Committee on Petroleum Downstream.

The Sports Development Commission will be chaired by Senator Garba Maidoki, and Senator Victor Umeh will now serve as the new Chairman of the Committee on National Identity and National Population.

The Senate says it will announce further adjustments at it’s next legislative sitting.