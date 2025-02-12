The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Procurement, Senator Jide Ipinsagba, has assured Nigerians that the Senate is committed to reform the country’s procurement system to align with global best practices and restore public confidence.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Ipinsagba, who represents Ondo North Senatorial District, emphasised that the Senate is working closely with the Bola Tinubu-led administration to enforce zero tolerance for corruption in government business.

According to him, the committee is set to unveil measures ensuring that all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) conform to the administration’s new paradigm shift, where ordinary Nigerians can bid and win contracts without political interference.

Senator Ipinsagba stated that the committee would investigate past procurement activities, particularly from 2019 to date, to address irregularities and restore public trust in the system.

He further assured that the Senate is sincere in its reforms, aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the uncommon leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The Senate Committee, in collaboration with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), is working to transition from traditional analog procurement methods to digital systems.

Ipinsagba also emphasized that the committee will ensure that contractors undergo proper evaluation, including both commercial and technical assessments, before being awarded government contracts.

The senator reiterated that the committee consist of highly experienced Nigerians who have excelled in governance and business.

He concluded by reaffirming the committee’s commitment to fairness and transparency.