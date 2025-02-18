The Nigerian Senate has passed an Amendment to the 2025 Appropriations Bill which was passed by both Chambers of the National Assembly on Thursday last week.

In a Motion moved at Plenary on Tuesday, Chairman of the Senate’s Committee on Appropriations revealed some inadvertent errors discovered by the Joint Committee on Appropriations while making corrections and realignments before transmission to the Presidency for Assent .

The Motion for the Rescission on Some Line Items in the 2025 Appropriations Bill seeks to set the records straight on the Recurrent Non Debt Expenditure which was increased to N13.58 Trillion and the Capital reduced to N23.43 Trillion.

However , the Total Sum of the N54.99 trillion Budget, with N3.64 Trillion as statutory transfer and N14.31 Trillion for debt service remain the same as passed .

The Joint Committee on Appropriations has already effected these corrections in the 2025 Appropriations Bill and it has been approved after recommittal to the Committee of supply.

The Bill will now be transmitted for Presidential Assent .