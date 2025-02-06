The Senate has confirmed Captain Chris Najomo as the substantive Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

His confirmation follows a screening process where he addressed lawmakers on his plans for the agency, particularly in areas of safety regulations, airline operations, and consumer protection.

Captain Najomo’s appointment comes at a time when the aviation sector faces multiple challenges, including concerns over regulatory enforcement, airline stability, and passenger rights.

He was appointed as the Acting Director General of the NCAA on December 13, 2023, following the suspension of his predecessor, Captain Musa Nuhu.