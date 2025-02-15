The Future of Local Government Administration and Grassroot Development remains a priority for the Federal Government particularly with regards to the Supreme Court Ruling on Local Government Autonomy in Nigeria.

This was the focus of a National summit on Local Government Autonomy that held In Abuja , organised by the Senate’s Committee on States and Local Government Administration .

Efforts to reposition the third tier of government in Nigeria to deliver on its mandate to fast track development at the grassroot level is the intention of this national summit .

Lawmakers, policy makers and other collaborators gathered to rub minds on ongoing reforms in the third tier of government especially with the Supreme Court ruling on financial autonomy and how it can be implemented to foster development

Participants at the summit agree that areas in need of critical development in Nigeria are at the local councils and this will improve with the right political will .

Outcomes and recommendations from this summit are expected to guide key decision makers at the State and Local Government level of governance in a manner that gives room for development and provide better living standards to Nigerians at the grassroots .