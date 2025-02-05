The Senate has approved the termination of the appointments of Nura Ali ( Sokoto) Hudu Yunusa Ari ( Adamawa) and Ikemefuna Chijioke Uzochukwu ( Abia) as Resident Electoral Commissioners.

The approval is sequel to a Presidential request for their sack as Resident Electoral Commissioners by President Bola Tinubu read at Senate plenary by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

While a lot was not known about the issues surrounding the suspension of Nura Ali and Ikemefuna Chijoke Uzochukwu, Hudu Yunusa Ari is besk known for the role he played in the drama that surrounded the Adamawa State Governorship election contest between Senator Aisha Binani and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

He was suspended following his decision to go ahead and announce a winner a clear violation of the Electoral Act which stipulates that its only the Returning officer that can do so.