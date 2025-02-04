The Senate has appointed Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia-North), as the substantive pioneer chairman of the newly created South-East Development Commission (SEDC).

Until this new appointment announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at plenary, Kalu was Chairman Senate Committee on Privatisation.

Senator Ken Eze (Ebonyi Central) has also been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the committee while Akpabio also noted that other members of the committee will be announced in due course.

With this development, Kalu, who also chaired the screening ad hoc committee on regional development commissions for the North-West and South-East, is expected to lead other members of the committee in conducting oversight of the South-East Development Commission to achieve its laid-down objectives.

These include civil restitution, tackling erosion, restoring security, improving infrastructure, among others.

The Senate also confirmed the board membership of the SEDC after considering the report presented by Senator Kalu.

The 18-member board is led by Dr. Emeka Nworgu as Chairman, while Hon. Mark Okoye was confirmed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Other confirmed members include Ugochukwu H. Agballah, Hon. Okey Ikenwa, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, Chidi Echeazu, Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman, Hamma Adama Ali, Kumo Edward David Onoja, and Orure Kufre Inima.

Also appointed are Daniel Akwari, Chief (Mrs.) Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma, Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka (E.D. Finance), Chief Sylvester Okonkwo (E.D. Corporate Services), and Hon. Toby Okechukwu (E.D. Projects).

Others include Senator Anthony Agbo (E.D. Commercial and Industrial Development) and Dr. Clifford Ogbede (E.D. Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Rural Development).