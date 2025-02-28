Supporters and well wishers of Senator Abdul’azeez Yari Abubakar took to the street to Welcome him to his hometown, Talata Mafara in Zamfara state

Senator Abdul’azeez Yari is currently representing Zamfara West at the 10th National Assembly

The two term former Zamfara Governor and his entourage landed at the Sultan Abubakar the II International Airport, Sokoto and proceed to Talata Mafara his hometown in a convey with thousands of his Supporters

The homecoming of Senator Abdul’azeez Yari less than twenty hours before the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fast is part of his style of leadership to meet with party officials, Supporters, traditional rulers and other well wishers during the Ramadan season

The visit will also afford him the opportunity to as always to meet with various political and religious groups in his quest to move the APC Forward, strengthen his relationship with his constituents

Senator Abdul’azeez Yari was elected in 2023 under the platform of the APC to represent the people of Zamfara West Senatorial district at the 10th National Assembly in Abuja.