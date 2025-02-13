South West governors are currently at the Lagos House, Ikeja for Governors’ forum meeting.

The meeting is being hosted by the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Governors of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Oyo Seyi Makinde and their Ekiti state counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji arrived earlier for the Forum meeting.

The meeting is part of the forum’s efforts to promote regional cooperation and development and it’s expected to address issues affecting the zone and Nigeria as a whole.