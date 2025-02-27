A Russian delegation has arrived at the residence of the U.S consul general in Istanbul for meetings to address concerns about the work of their respective embassies in Washington and Moscow.

While the scope of the talks is limited and does not cover Ukraine, they will act as a litmus test for both parties’ commitment to resuming relations and trying to end the war.

The meeting comes after Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump spoke and attended a high-level diplomatic conference in Saudi Arabia on February 18.

Trump, who has been in office for just over five weeks, has reversed his predecessor Joe Biden’s approach of isolating and punishing Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.

Ukraine and its European allies are concerned that Trump’s determination to settle the conflict quickly may result in a deal with Moscow that marginalises them and jeopardises their security.

The U.S State Department stated that Thursday’s meetings, which will be chaired by working-level officials, will not contain any discussions about Ukraine or political or security matters, but will nevertheless be viewed as a test of Moscow’s intentions.

“To be clear, there are no political or security issues on the agenda. Ukraine is not on the agenda,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“The constructiveness of these talks will become apparent very quickly; either issues will get resolved or they won’t. We will know soon if Russia is really willing to engage in good faith.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the talks would focus on creating better conditions for Russian diplomats in the United States and their U.S. counterparts in Russia, after a series of rows over staffing levels and embassy properties.

The outcome “will show how quickly and effectively we can move,” Lavrov said.

Trump has said he wants to move quickly towards a ceasefire in Ukraine, but Putin this week tempered expectations of rapid progress, saying nothing could be achieved without restoring trust between Russia and the United States.