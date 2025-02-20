Tempers flared in the Senate on Thursday when Senator Natasha Akpoti, who represents Kogi Central, was reassigned to another seat.

The rearrangement of her position is owing to the vacuum caused by Senators Ned Nwoko and Francis Ezenwa’s transition from the PDP to the APC, which allowed them to change seats to the ruling side of the Divide in the Chamber.

Tahir Monguno, the Senate’s Chief Whip, cites Order 6 Rule 2 of the Senate Standing Rules, which states that the Senate President may reallocate seats to any lawmaker at his discretion.

He further explained that Senator Natasha’s refusal to relocate to the new seat assigned to her will leave the President of the Senate no other option than to Exercise powers not to allow her contribute on any matter on the floor if she so remains on her previous seat .

Her Attempt to move a motion of citing a breach of her Privileges was turned down by the President of the Senate instructing her to relocate to her new seat in order to be recognized.

But Senator Natasha still speaking, challenged the authority of the President of the Senate insisting that her voice will not be silenced even if not recognized.

The Chamber soon turned rowdy forcing the President of the Senate to order the Sergeant at arms to take her out of the Chamber but other lawmakers pleaded on her behalf.

Despite much persuasion from other lawmakers in the Chamber , Senator Natasha still remained on her seat refusing to move to her new allocated seat .