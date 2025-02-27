Controversial influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate have flown from Romania to the United States on a private jet after being forbidden from leaving the country for more than two years, according to reports.

The Tate brothers, who are still facing major criminal charges in Romania for rape, human trafficking, and money laundering, reportedly flew out of Bucharest, with local media reports indicating that Florida is their likely destination.

Despite their departure, the Tates’ legal issues remain unsolved.

Prosecutors in Romania have ruled that the Tates must return to Romania later this month to comply with the requirements of their current legal status.

The Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism published a statement clarifying that the investigation into the Tates is still ongoing and that their plea to withdraw the charges was denied.

The prosecutors stressed that, while their request to leave Romania was granted, the preventive judicial measures remain in place.

They continue to face separate charges in the United Kingdom, as well as an additional case in Florida.

Romanian Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu stated in an interview earlier this month that Richard Grenell, a special envoy for US President Trump, discussed the Tates’ case during the Munich Security Conference from February 14-16.

Andrew Tate, a British-American social media influencer who has proudly described himself as a misogynist, and his brother were arrested in Romania in 2022 and charged the following year with exploiting seven Romanian women, seducing them and holding them against their will while filming them engaging in sex acts and selling the footage online.

The Tates have refuted the allegations.