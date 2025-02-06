The proposed federal university of environment and technology in Ogoni area has sparked more reactions.

The Rivers State House of Assembly applauded President Bola Tinubu for signing the bill into law.

A lawmaker representing one of the Ogoni constituencies sponsored the motion for the House to appreciate the President.

He noted how the university will help to bring closure for the Ogoni people in their quest for justice after decades of oil pollution and killing of the symbol of that struggle, Ken Saro-Wiwa

But that on a larger scale, the benefits of citing the university in Ogoni land cannot be quantified.

Other lawmakers echoed the position that the university will close the knowledge gap in environmental issues, boost the economy and provide employment.

The house voted in favour of extending the commendation to the National Assembly and the Minister of the Federal capital territory, Nyesom Wike for the roles they played.

The Assembly also challenged all stakeholders in Rivers State to cooperate with the Federal Government to ensure that the University becomes a reality.