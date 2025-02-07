Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has visited the Rimin Zakara community in Ungogo Local Government Area to express his condolences to the families affected by the recent demolition exercise that resulted in the tragic loss of three lives and left several others injured.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Thursday.

During his visit, Governor Yusuf met with the bereaved family, offering heartfelt sympathies and announcing that the state government will sponsor the family of the three deceased victims.

He also directed the immediate settlement of medical bills for all injured individuals and provided food items to support the affected families.

The governor announced plans to construct a new Juma’at mosque in Rimin Zakara as Sadaqatu jariya (a lasting charity) dedicated to the three departed souls.

Additionally, the governor unveiled a comprehensive development plan for the community, which includes:

• Connecting the community to the electricity grid.

• Constructing solar-powered boreholes to provide clean water.

• Establishing a primary health care centre to enhance medical services.

• Developing an access feeder road to improve transportation within Rimin Zakara.

Governor Yusuf issued a stern warning to security forces against the use of live ammunition on innocent citizens, emphasizing that such actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

To ensure accountability, the governor has established an investigative committee tasked with uncovering the causes and identifying those responsible for the tragedy.

Equally, the governor has summoned the management of the Bayero University, Kano to his office with immediate effect and directed them to suspend all actions on the demolition exercise.

Governor Yusuf also assured the community of his commitment to resolving the over 40-year-old land dispute between Rimin Zakara community and the Bayero University Kano.

This longstanding issue has been a source of tension, and the governor emphasized his dedication to finding a lasting solution that benefits all parties involved.

During a meeting, the Rimin Zakara community leader, Baba Habu Mikail, expressed profound gratitude to the governor for his compassionate actions, stating that the community will never forget his kindness.

On his part, Chairman of Ungogo Local Government, Tijjani Amiru, commended Governor Yusuf’s swift response and described him as a leader who prioritizes the well-being of his people.

He assured the governor of the local government’s full support in implementing these initiatives and ensuring justice for the victims.

Governor Yusuf’s visit and the announced measures have brought a sense of hope and relief to the Rimin Zakara community as they look forward to healing and rebuilding in the aftermath of the tragedy.