A massive fire has engulfed the residence of Senator Mustapha Makama Kiyawa, Chief of Staff to the Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi.

The incident occurred this morning at Katangare in Dutse metropolis.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m., sending thick smoke into the sky.

Firefighters from the Jigawa State Fire Service arrived swiftly and battled the flames, preventing further damage to nearby buildings.

Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Investigations are expected to begin soon.

Details later.