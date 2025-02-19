Members of the house of reps South South Caucus in the 10th Assembly have expressed their support to the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to transform the oil sector and advance development in the Niger Delta region.

They disclosed this known in a meeting with the minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) in Abuja.

Speaking during the meeting, Senator Lokpobiri reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to the progress of the Niger Delta, noting that the President has taken deliberate steps to ensure the completion of all ongoing projects in the region.

The Minister urged community leaders and stakeholders to avoid actions that could undermine the Federal Government’s efforts, calling for widespread support for President Tinubu’s agenda.