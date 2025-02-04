The House of Representatives has adjourned plenary by twenty four hours to mourn the exit of its Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Oriyomi-Onanuga.

She died on the 15th of January, 2025.

After the rigours of the several budget defence sessions with Ministries, Departments and agencies of government on the 2025 Appropriation Bill, the House of reps members are back to the green chamber for plenary.

But nothing is listed for consideration and deliberation, as the house adopted its custom of suspending plenary to mourn the death of a colleague, Deputy Chief whip, Adewunmi Oriyomi-Onanuga.

The Presiding Officer also announces Mr. President’s correspondence to the House, giving reasons for declining assent to the bill seeking to establish the Federal University of Education in Numa, Adamawa State.

In line with its tradition, the House holds special prayers for the repose of the soul of the Deputy Chief Whip, whose seat was visibly empty.

Outside the chambers, members, including principal officers came out to express their grief in the condolence register opened in honour of the Deputy Chief Whip.

They described Adewunmi Oriyomi-Onanuga as a detribalised politician and a lover of humanity who will be sorely missed