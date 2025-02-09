Indigenes of Idanre area of Ondo state have been urged to be united and work for the overall development of the community and its rich cultural heritage.

The lawmaker representing Idanre/ Ifedore federal constituency, Festus Akingbaso spoke in Idanre at the flag off the construction of a civic center facilitated by him.

The federal lawmaker stressed the need for indigenes of the community to shun party affiliations and ensure meaningful Development is achieved in Idanre.

He noted that a project like the civic center will foster unity and promote cultural values of the people.

The former chief of state to former governor of the state, Kola Ademujimi urged said all efforts must be geared towards lifting Idanre to an enviable height.

He said the community’s tourism potentiality must be developed to attract tourists across the globe.