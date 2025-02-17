The National Commission For Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Person (NCFRMI) has handed over food and non-food items to the Borno State Government for the voluntarily repatriated Nigerian refugees from Chad Republic.

As an agency of the Federal Government, National Commission For Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) is mandated to coordinate national actions for the protection and assistance of refugees, returnees, and internally displaced persons within the country.

It is against this backdrop that the commission visited MAIDUGURI to hand over food and non-food items to the Borno State government and this items are meant for the repatriated Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Chad Republic.

Director Internally Displaced Persons of the commission, Fatima Mamman Daura noted that the gesture aimed alleviating the sufferings of the returnees.

She disclosed that the commission under the leadership of Tijjani Ahmed is committed to cater the needs of survivors of insurgency especially refugees and Internally displaced persons.

The states Repatriation Sub Committee Chairman, Abba Wakilbe explained that the National Refugee Commission is with the mandate of catering for the needs of the refugees and the state government has given its maximum support.

He added that tranquility has returned to locations which the returnees will be settling and has assured the safety of this returnees.

With this development, the returnees arehopeful that this will bring relief and comfort to them and their families.