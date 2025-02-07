President Bola Tinubu has announced significant leadership changes at several Federal Universities, including the University of Abuja, now known as Yakubu Gowon University.

These changes take effect immediately.

The President dissolved the entire governing council and relieved Professor Aisha Maikudi of her duties as Vice-Chancellor.

Senator Lanre Tejuoso, currently Pro-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi has been appointed as Pro-Chancellor of the Yakubu Gowon University.

He will be succeeded in Makurdi by Senator Joy Emordi, now pro-chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education.

To succeed Professor Maikudi, President Tinubu appointed Professor Lar Patricia Manko as Acting Vice Chancellor at the University for a six-month term. She will not be eligible to apply for the substantive Vice Chancellor position when it becomes available.

President Tinubu also removed Professor Polycarp Chigbu from his position as Acting Vice-Chancellor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, before his tenure ends on February 14.

Professor Oguejiofu Ujam has been appointed as his successor for six months and will not be eligible to apply for the permanent position.