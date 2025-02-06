President Bola Tinubu sends heartfelt condolences to parents, guardians, and families who lost loved ones in a fire outbreak that stretched into an Islamic school in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, on Tuesday night.



President Tinubu commiserates with the state government and owners of the school and prays for the quick recovery of those receiving medical attention.

The President enjoins all public and private schools to prioritise children’s safety and security at all times and directs regulatory authorities in the education sector to ensure compliance with safety standards.

The President prays that God Almighty will grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed and comfort to their loved ones.