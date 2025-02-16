President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on his 65th birthday.

In a statement on Sunday, President Tinubu described Mallam El-Rufai as an administrator, scholar, and politician.

He served as governor of Kaduna State for eight years, and prior to elective office, he had served as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 2003 to 2007.

The President acknowledges Mallam El-Rufai’s role in the dialogues leading up to the formation of the APC and his contributions to the success of the party in the three consecutive elections of 2015, 2019, and 2023.

President Tinubu wishes El-Rufai good health and strength for continuous service to the nation.