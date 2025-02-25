President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his deepest sympathies to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, on the passing of his beloved mother-in-law, Hajia Hauwa Yakub Usman, who died at 70.

In a heartfelt message, President Tinubu conveyed his condolences to the Idris family, their in-laws, and all relatives, urging them to find strength and comfort during this difficult time.

“It is with profound sadness that I extend my condolences to you and your family on the loss of Hajia Hauwa Yakub Usman. Her legacy will undoubtedly live on through the lives she touched,” the President said.

President Tinubu further prayed for the peaceful repose of Hajia Hauwa’s soul, saying, “May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings, grant her eternal rest, and admit her to Aljannah Firdaus.

“May He also grant your family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss and provide you with solace in the cherished memories of her life and deeds.”

The President’s message underscored his support for the Minister and his family during this mourning period as they reflect on the life and contributions of Hajia Hauwa, who they will miss deeply.