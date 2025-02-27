Two public facilities in Lviv Oblast, St Luke’s Hospital in Lviv and preschool in Truskavets, have been officially opened following renovations funded by the European Union and its financial arm.

These initiatives are part of the larger Ukraine Early Recovery Programme, which supports the repair of critical social infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, water and heating systems, and social housing.

Lviv’s St Luke’s Hospital, a critical emergency and specialised care facility, has received a €940,000 refurbishment to improve services for its 50,000 yearly patients.

The facility, which houses western Ukraine’s largest burn unit, was insulated to boost its energy efficiency.

A €330,000 renovation of preschool in Truskavets, Lviv Oblast, has created a more energy-efficient and welcoming learning space for pupils, including for children displaced by the war and for staff.

Six more buildings are undergoing reconstruction under the EIB recovery programmes, with a total investment of over €15 million.

This includes six educational institutions and two medical facilities, improving access to education and healthcare in the region.