Over 900 staff members of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company have been laid off, igniting widespread protests among workers.

The scene outside the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company is tense, as hundreds of workers protest their sudden termination.

An internal memo revealed the mass layoffs, leaving employees shocked and frustrated.

Many of these workers have served the company for over a decade. Now, they face an uncertain future, with no clear explanation from management.

This isn’t the first time tensions have flared. Earlier this year, the National Union of Electricity Employees protested unpaid pensions and death benefits for deceased staff.

Management claims the layoffs are part of efforts to adapt to operational challenges.

But for workers, the lack of communication has only fueled their determination to fight for justice.

Meanwhile, the protests have disrupted power supply in the state, worsening ongoing outages.

The situation remains unresolved, as workers vow to continue their fight for fair treatment.