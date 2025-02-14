Nigerian radio personality, Chinedu Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia has stepped down from The Honest Bunch Podcast amid growing controversy involving social commentator, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman.

The controversy begun after reality star, Deeone, who appeared on the Honest Bunch Podcast alleged that VeryDarkMan had an interest in men.

However, instead of responding directly to the claim, VeryDarkMan redirected his focus to Nedu, revealing private conversations and making allegations about the women Nedu had supposedly been involved with.

As the controversy continued to gain traction, Nedu took to Instagram to share his decision to step down from the podcast.

He cited the need to protect his peace of mind, family, and the integrity of the show.

In his official statement, Nedu expressed gratitude for the journey and impact of The Honest Bunch Podcast, but acknowledged that the level of scrutiny, antagonism, and accusations had taken a personal toll.

He emphasised that while he remains dedicated to fostering meaningful conversations, stepping back was necessary to end the negativity surrounding his name.